FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
United States' Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot from the 4th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
British Open 2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
World News

Russia imposes travel restrictions on UK diplomats

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday imposed travel restrictions on most British diplomats in the country, a practice reminiscent of the Soviet Union’s tight control over the movement of foreigners.

The Foreign Ministry summoned UK charge d’affaires Tom Dodd to announce the policy, saying it was “a response to the hostile actions of London, including hindering the normal functioning of Russian overseas missions in the UK.”

The ministry also said it upbraided Dodd for the UK’s support of “the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime.” Britain is among the countries most strongly supporting Ukraine in the fighting with Russia.

Other news
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
UK banking boss apologizes to populist politician Farage over the closure of his account
The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group has apologized to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn’t agree with his political views.
Denmark's Kasper Asgreen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands' Pascal Eenkhoorn, right, and Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, left, to win the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 185 kilometers (115 miles) with start in Moutiers and finish in Bourg-en-Bresse, France, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Asgreen holds on to win 18th stage of Tour. Vingegaard protects big lead
Another Danish rider took the limelight at the Tour de France as Kasper Asgreen joined an early breakaway and then held on to win the 18th stage in a sprint finish.
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, hidden, with a llama during a visit to Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon, Wales, Thursday, July 20, 2023 to meet members of the local community and celebrate the local volunteering and public service sector. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Public funding for King Charles III and royals has been recalculated due to windfarm deal profits
The U.K. Treasury says the amount of public funding for King Charles III and the royal family’s official duties has been recalculated for next year because of an unexpected profit boost from offshore wind farms on the monarch’s Crown Estate.
Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association (BMA) on the picket line outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle upon Tyne, as consultants in England are taking industrial action for the first time in more than a decade, Thursday July 20, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Thousands of UK hospital doctors walk out in the latest pay dispute, crippling health services
Thousands of senior doctors in England are staging a 48-hour walkout to demand better pay and conditions.

Under the restrictions, most UK diplomatic personnel will be required to give Russia five days’ notice of intent to travel out a 120-kilometer (75-mile) radius and to state the purpose of the trip, the route, accommodations and planned contacts.

The ambassador, the consuls in Moscow and the deputy chief of mission are exempt from the order.