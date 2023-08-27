Jacksonville store shooting
Bob Barker dies at 99
Florida state of emergency
March on Washington, 60 years later
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head
World News

Ukraine investigates incident that killed 3 pilots while Russia attacks with cruise missiles

A man sells balloons next to piles of sandbags blocking windows of an old building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

A man sells balloons next to piles of sandbags blocking windows of an old building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

 
Share

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.

Ukraine’s air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television on Sunday it wasn’t immediately clear how long the probe would take.

According to the air force’s Telegram page, two L-39 training military aircraft collided on Friday during a combat mission over Ukraine’s western Zhytomyr region. Three pilots were killed, including Andriy Pilshchykov, a well-known pilot with the nickname “Juice” who was an outspoken advocate for Ukraine getting F-16 fighter jets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address on Saturday paid tribute to Pilshchykov, describing him as a “Ukrainian officer, one of those who helped our country a lot.”

Other news
People look at a large column of burnt out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers which have been on display on the central Khreshchatyk boulevard as Ukrainians mark Independence Day, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine’s northeast as fears grow of a second Russian takeover
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO Summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. Biden's strong backing for Ukraine's effort to repel Russia's invasion has been the rare issue where he's mustered bipartisan support. But this week’s first GOP presidential debate—and recent comments by former President Donald Trump on Ukraine— suggest that the dynamic will face a stress test as the 2024 presidential campaign heats up. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support
FILE - Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on June 30, 2023. The husband of Estonia’s government leader said Friday Aug. 25, 2023 he will sell stakes in a company with ties to Russia, a situation that has caused a crisis for Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
Estonia’s pro-Ukrainian PM faces pressure to quit over husband’s indirect Russian business links

Ukraine’s Vasilkiv tactical aviation brigade on Sunday identified the other two pilots killed in the collision as Viacheslav Minka and Serhiy Prokazin.

Russian forces, in the meantime, targeted central and northern regions of Ukraine with cruise missiles overnight. Ukraine’s air force on Sunday reported air defenses successfully intercepted four of them. In the Kyiv region surrounding the Ukrainian capital, the falling debris damaged a dozen private homes and wounded two people, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry reported bringing down two drones over the Bryansk and Kursk regions that border Ukraine. The drones, the ministry said, were launched by “the Kyiv regime” in “yet another attempt at terrorist attacks” on Russian soil.

Kursk Gov. Roman Starovoit, however, reported that a drone slammed into a multistory residential building in the region’s namesake capital. It wasn’t immediately clear if it crashed after being shot down by air defenses, like the Defense Ministry reported, or was targeting the building. Starovoit said no one was hurt, but a number of windows were shattered.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine