This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
A group of male U.S. Marine Corps recruits train with weighted ammo cans during a physical training exercise at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Parris Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Marines recruiting surges
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
World News

Overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1, temporarily closes airport for traffic

Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
1 of 10 | 

Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
A view of the damaged building in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
2 of 10 | 

A view of the damaged building in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Investigators examine an area next to the damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
3 of 10 | 

Investigators examine an area next to the damaged skyscraper in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
A view of the damaged skyscraper is shown in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
4 of 10 | 

A view of the damaged skyscraper is shown in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
A view of the damaged skyscraper is shown in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
5 of 10 | 

A view of the damaged skyscraper is shown in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
A view of the damaged skyscraper is shown in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
6 of 10 | 

A view of the damaged skyscraper is shown in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
A view of the damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
7 of 10 | 

A view of the damaged skyscraper in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
An investigator examines an area next to the damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
8 of 10 | 

An investigator examines an area next to the damaged skyscraper in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
A view of the damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
9 of 10 | 

A view of the damaged skyscraper in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
A view of the damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
10 of 10 | 

A view of the damaged skyscraper in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
 
Share

Russian authorities say three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow in the early hours on Sunday, injuring one person and prompting a temporary closure for traffic of one of four airports around the Russian capital.

It was the fourth such attempt at a strike on the capital region this month and the third this week, fueling concerns about Moscow’s vulnerability to attacks as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.

The Russian Defense Ministry referred to the incident as an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime” and said three drones targeted the city. One was shot down in the surrounding Moscow region by air defense systems and two others were jammed. Those two crashed into the Moscow City business district in the capital.

Photos from the site of the crash showed the facade of a skyscraper damaged on one floor. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attack “insignificantly damaged” the outsides of two buildings in the Moscow City district. A security guard was injured, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

Other news
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Interim President of Burkina Faso Captain Ibrahim Traore at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin is downplaying skipping South Africa summit amid ICC warrant controversy
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, on July 26, 2023. The Chinese government defended its dealings with Russia as “normal economic and trade cooperation” Friday, July 28, after a United States intelligence report said Beijing possibly provided equipment used in Ukraine that might have military applications. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China defends trade with Russia after the US says equipment used in Ukraine might have been exported
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi shake hands during a family photo opportunity during the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin woos African leaders at a summit in Russia with promises of expanding trade and other ties

No flights went into or out of the Vnukovo airport on the southern outskirts of the city for about an hour, according to Tass, and the air space over Moscow and the outlying regions was temporarily closed for any aircraft. Those restrictions have since been lifted.

Moscow authorities have also closed a street for traffic near the site of the crash in the Moscow City area.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who rarely if ever take responsibility for attacks on Russian soil.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported shooting down a Ukrainian drone outside Moscow on Friday. Two more drones struck the Russian capital on Monday, one of them falling in the center of the city near the Defense Ministry’s headquarters along the Moscow River about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the Kremlin. The other drone hit an office building in southern Moscow, gutting several upper floors.

In another attack on July 4, the Russian military said four drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and a fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down.