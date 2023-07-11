FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds his trophy after winning the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
MLB Home Run Derby
World News

Desperate Ukrainians take long and uncertain journey to escape Russian occupation

Nataliia Skakun and her husband Serhii, former residents of Oleshky, Ukraine, sit on a sofa at their apartments in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. "Young people left, and pensioners stayed," said Skakun, 54, who recently left Oleshky with her husband and resettled in Mykolaiv in the Kherson region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
1 of 6 | 

Nataliia Skakun and her husband Serhii, former residents of Oleshky, Ukraine, sit on a sofa at their apartments in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Young people left, and pensioners stayed,” said Skakun, 54, who recently left Oleshky with her husband and resettled in Mykolaiv in the Kherson region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Houses are seen underwater in the flooded town of Oleshky, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Some Ukrainians living under Russian occupation are so desperate to escape that they take long, circuitous and uncertain journeys through Russia to return to Ukrainian-held territory. (AP Photo, File)
2 of 6 | 

FILE - Houses are seen underwater in the flooded town of Oleshky, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Some Ukrainians living under Russian occupation are so desperate to escape that they take long, circuitous and uncertain journeys through Russia to return to Ukrainian-held territory. (AP Photo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nelly Isaeva, director of Helping to Leave, stands for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Isaeva works remotely to aid Ukrainians who are trapped on the east bank of the Dnieper River and want to escape Russian occupation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
3 of 6 | 

Nelly Isaeva, director of Helping to Leave, stands for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Isaeva works remotely to aid Ukrainians who are trapped on the east bank of the Dnieper River and want to escape Russian occupation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nataliia Skakun, former resident of Oleshky, Ukraine, stands next to her daughter Anastasia and grandson Maxim at their apartments in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. "Young people left, and pensioners stayed," said Skakun, 54, who recently left Oleshky with her husband and resettled in Mykolaiv in the Kherson region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
4 of 6 | 

Nataliia Skakun, former resident of Oleshky, Ukraine, stands next to her daughter Anastasia and grandson Maxim at their apartments in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Young people left, and pensioners stayed,” said Skakun, 54, who recently left Oleshky with her husband and resettled in Mykolaiv in the Kherson region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Houses are seen underwater in the flooded town of Oleshky, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Some Ukrainians living under Russian occupation are so desperate to escape that they take long, circuitous and uncertain journeys through Russia to return to Ukrainian-held territory. (AP Photo, File)
5 of 6 | 

FILE - Houses are seen underwater in the flooded town of Oleshky, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Some Ukrainians living under Russian occupation are so desperate to escape that they take long, circuitous and uncertain journeys through Russia to return to Ukrainian-held territory. (AP Photo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nataliia Skakun, a former resident of Oleshky, Ukraine, cuts a bread for lunch at their apartments in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. "Young people left, and pensioners stayed," said Skakun, 54, who recently left Oleshky with her husband and resettled in Mykolaiv in the Kherson region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
6 of 6 | 

Nataliia Skakun, a former resident of Oleshky, Ukraine, cuts a bread for lunch at their apartments in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Young people left, and pensioners stayed,” said Skakun, 54, who recently left Oleshky with her husband and resettled in Mykolaiv in the Kherson region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SAMYA KULLAB and HANNA ARHIROVA
 
Share

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — For Rima Yaremenko, the 5,000-kilometer (3,000-mile) odyssey to escape Russian occupation ended within sight of where it started. The 68-year old Ukrainian woman traversed three countries over six days only to settle across the river from her beleaguered hometown.

She came a long way by bus through Russia, Latvia and Poland to be this close. From the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson, where she now lives, the faint outline of Oleshky is visible from a distance. But the community with a prewar population of 25,000 may as well be a world away.

Yaremenko lived under Moscow’s rule for 15 months, putting up with the rumble of constant shelling just be near her beloved home and blooming garden. Then it was gone after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in June triggered catastrophic flooding and reduced the property to clay.

Related coverage
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen load bodies of Russian soldiers in to a railway refrigerator carriage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war in Ukraine, according to a new statistical analysis. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
New data shows how many Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin’s commanders met Putin after short-lived mutiny, pledged loyalty
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
The US will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon

She faced a tough choice: Endure homelessness as the war raged nearby or take the only way out — a long, circuitous and uncertain journey through Russia. “We didn’t want to go, but once we were flooded, I decided there’s nothing to stay for,” she said.

Hundreds of others left too, abandoning their water-logged homes to travel across vast sweeps of occupied land, past checkpoints that required nail-biting interrogations and through Russia’s urban heartland, all to reach the borders of the European Union.

Now that they are beyond the reach of Russian authorities, the escapees offered rare firsthand accounts to The Associated Press of their lives under occupation and their harrowing escape from Kremlin-controlled territory. Some of them spoke on the condition that they be identified only by their first names because they still have relatives living in occupied territory.

As the two sides blamed each other for destroying the dam, water levels declined and thunderous artillery fire resumed. Fighting intensified along the Dnieper River, which marks the line between Kyiv and Moscow’s battling armies. Russian allegations that Ukraine was responsible were disputed by an AP investigation.

The constant shelling proved too much for those already struggling with homelessness and access to drinking water. Most did not have the money to rebuild. Occupation authorities offered a mere 10,000 rubles ($100) in compensation.

“My house was unlivable. Everything was covered in mud. The water pipes were broken and dirty. There was sewage,” said Lana, 43, who left Oleshky on June 19 and arrived in Kherson a little over a week later. “It was impossible to breathe. We were suffocating.”

Residents initially hoped a quick Ukrainian counter-offensive would free them. But the longer they remained, the more they feared pressure to acquire Russian passports.

“Although the water receded, the calamity persisted,” said Yevhen Ryschuk, Oleshky’s exiled mayor, who is in contact with residents.

The AP spoke to nine people who left Oleshky from June 13 to July 1. The only way out of the occupied part of the Kherson region was through Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Travelers had to be processed in the administrative town of Armyansk, where phones are inspected, email passwords collected and those suspected of collaborating with Ukrainian forces interrogated or detained, in some cases never to be seen again.

Some are unable to pass simply because they lost their documents and have no money, said Nelly Isaeva, director of Helping to Leave, an organization that works remotely to aid Ukrainians who are trapped on the east bank and want to escape.

“Young people left, and pensioners stayed,” said Nataliia Skakun, 54 who recently left Oleshky with her husband, Serhii, and resettled in Mykolaiv, in the Kherson region.

A woman who remains in Oelshky said life under occupation has become harder over time.

The Russians “began to act more harshly than before,” she said, speaking on condition of anonymity out of fear for her safety. Russian soldiers now check the documents of locals, for example, when visiting the market.

Other news
FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, walks in the Agora Hall as he arrives for his first day of work at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels on May 7, 2018. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the top civilian official at the world's biggest security alliance, routinely praises allies for helping Ukraine's troops to fight back. But when he does, Stoltenberg is talking about individual member countries, not NATO as an organization. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, what is NATO and what is it doing to help?
Russia’s war on Ukraine is in its 17 month and Western countries are sending increasingly hi-tech and long-range weapons and ammunition to help President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defend his country.
FILE - A security guard walks in front of a banner outside the venue of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 9, 2023. When Sweden applied for NATO membership together with Finland, both expected a quick accession process, but more than a year later Sweden is still in the alliance's waiting room. New entries must be approved by all existing members and as NATO leaders meet for a summit in Vilnius, Sweden is missing the green light from two: Turkey and Hungary. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)
Sweden’s rocky road from neutrality toward NATO membership
When long-neutral Sweden applied for NATO membership together with Finland, both expected a quick accession process.
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway leading to Jerusalem during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition has given initial approval to a contentious bill to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers. With the vote early Tuesday, Netanyahu pressed forward with a judicial overhaul plan that has polarized the country. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis block highways in nationwide protests over government’s plan to overhaul judiciary
Israeli protesters have blocked highways leading to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv at the start of a day of countrywide demonstrations against the government’s planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation.
The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Naghniyeh died from wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid on Monday that triggered some of the fiercest fighting with Palestinian militants in years. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
AP Month in Pictures: Middle East
Violence continued in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants.

For that reason, the woman and her family avoid leaving the house. Many people get by on the food that remains after others leave. “They give us their stocks,” she said.

Most townspeople who fled to Crimea continued their journey through the Russian province of Rostov-on-Don to Moscow and eventually made it to either the Latvian or Lithuanian border. Many went on to Poland and crossed into Ukraine from there or stayed in refugee camps. AP also spoke to two people who traveled directly to Belgorod, which borders Ukraine’s Sumy region.

In Armyansk, a 50-year-old woman named Alla was questioned: Do you support Russia’s special military operation? Do you have contacts in the Ukrainian government? Who do you think exploded the dam?

She thought carefully about how to answer.

Alla had stayed because her 74-year-old arthritis-stricken mother didn’t want to go. Unable to bear it any longer, she took all the precautions she could by deleting potentially suspicious contacts and messages. She even told the Russian soldiers she was going to Simferopol, the capital of the Crimean Peninsula, and no further.

The last 15 months were the hardest of her life.

“Every day in Oleshky was a risk. Every day I thought about leaving, but I couldn’t bring myself to make a decision. My mother is there, my house that we loved, that we dedicated most of our lives to build,” she said.

A few months into occupation, the ruble was enforced as currency. Alla had to exchange her Ukrainian hryvnias for a 10 percent fee. The last time she tried to purchase diabetes medication at the hospital she was told to present Russian documents the next time.

She lost friends: Some accepted offers to acquire Russian passports and housing certificates to purchase apartments inside Russia. Two of Yaremenko’s acquaintances did so too. “Our friends, for example, took the passports immediately. They say they feel it has become easier to live.”

The flooding was the last straw. Scores of homes were damaged. Many buildings still standing are uninhabitable. The treat of water-borne disease loomed.

At the checkpoint, Alla looked up at the Russian soldier. I don’t know who exploded the dam, she said. “I just want peace.” He let her through.

At the Latvian border, she was taken aside again and questioned in a room where a pair of handcuffs hung on a chair. Why leave? They asked. Why not wait for compensation? Why not look for a house in Russia?

Then they said they knew she had left her mother behind. If she dared return for her, they would not let her pass a second time, they warned.

“It was psychological pressure,” she said.

Those with a history of collaboration took greater measures to hide their past.

Yuri, 28, a former journalist, buried his press credentials and wiped his phone contacts. For months, he had been passing coordinates of Russian army movements to friends connected to Ukrainian forces.

In Oleshky he had found work in a shawarma shop frequented by Russian soldiers, he said. “Every day you leave your house and don’t know if you’ll come back,” he said.

To survive, he was polite and struck up conversation with the soldiers. Some told him they would fight for the territory until the end. Others said they wanted to go home. He pretended to sympathize.

He was let through in Armyansk. Like so many others, he headed to the one place he felt most at home. Across the river, in the city of Kherson, where Russian bombardment is constant.

“It’s absurd in a way,” he said with a laugh. Only a few weeks ago, he could see the Ukrainian-controlled city from his building under occupation. “It was just 20 minutes between Oleshky and Kherson. Now it’s three days.”