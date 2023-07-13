Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Two hospitalized, buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight

A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A resident surveys her neighbor's apartment damaged in Russia's air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Emergency workers retrieve a piece of debris from a Russian air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Residents stand outside an apartment building damaged in Russia's air attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Emergency workers survey the damage outside an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, after a series of Russian air attacks on the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Debris litters a damaged room of an apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Fallen debris from a damaged apartment litters the ground outside the building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A hallway in an apartment building is covered with drops of blood in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following a series of Russian air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A police officer surveys the damage outside an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, after a series of Russian air attacks on the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Residents stand outside an apartment building damaged in Russia's air attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces unleashed a barrage of self-exploding Iranian-made Shahed drones early Thursday morning, according to the Kyiv City Administration.

Nearly ten drones were identified and shot down, the municipal authorities wrote on Telegram.

Explosions were heard in different parts of the city, and debris from intercepted drones fell on five districts of the Ukrainian capital. Some buildings were damaged, and two people hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Other news
Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, left, and the head of Poland's Roman Catholic Church, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, right, exchange forgiveness and reconciliation notes during a joint religious service held as part of observances honoring some 100,000 Poles murdered by Ukrainian nationalists in 1943-44, at St. John's cathedral in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland starts observances of WWII massacres by Ukrainians that have marred neighborly ties
Poland’s prime minister and Catholic church leaders have begun observances to honor victims of World War II massacres.
FILE - Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 30, 2023. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine’s military was largely reliant on Soviet-era weaponry. While that arsenal helped Ukraine fend off an assault on the capital of Kyiv and prevent a total rout in the early weeks of the war, billions of dollars in military assistance has , since poured into the country, including more modern Western-made weapons. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)
Russia launches the first drone strike on Kyiv in 12 days and all are shot down
Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a drone attack on the capital Kyiv. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out a fire at a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood, in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Russian attacks in Ukraine leave 3 killed, 17 wounded. Spain highlights European support for Kyiv
Ukrainian officials have reported three people killed and 17 others wounded from Russian shelling in the country’s east and south.
A man walks in front of a building which was heavily damaged by a Russian airstrike in Kherson, Ukraine, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
UN atomic watchdog chief visits Ukraine nuclear plant threatened by war with Russia
The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog is visiting Europe’s largest atomic power plant in southern Ukraine.

Volodymyr Motus, a 22-year-old resident of an east Kyiv building hit by drone debris, carefully picked his way across the floor a destroyed apartment, his footsteps accompanied by the sound of shattered glass. The mangled furniture was coated in a thick layer of dust.

“I was in my apartment and suddenly I heard a boom, that’s all. Then the alarm went off and I went down to the shelter.”

He said that some people were injured, but they were all alive.