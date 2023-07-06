A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 3 people and wounds more, mayor says

Workers lay new paving stones along a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Commuters walk up the steps of a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Commuters ride escalators at a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killed three people and wounded eight, the mayor said Thursday.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.

Emergency service workers are searching in the debris for more people trapped.

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba, Aug. 29, 2021. The first U.N. independent investigator to visit the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay said Monday, June 26, 2023, that the 30 men held there are subject “to ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law.” The U.S. response said Irish law professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin was the first U.N. special rapporteur to visit Guantanamo and had been given “unprecedented access” with “the confidence that the conditions of confinement at Guantanamo Bay are humane and reflect the United States’ respect for and protection of human rights for all who are within our custody.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Guantanamo detainees tell first independent visitor about scars from torture and hopes to leave
At the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, the aging men known by their serial numbers arrived at the meeting shackled.
FILE - El Salvador's President Mauricio Funes listens to a question during a joint news conference, in Guatemala City, Feb. 13, 2012. A trial against the former president for allegedly having evaded the payment of taxes in the fiscal period of 2014, the last year of his presidential term, began Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in the Salvadoran capital. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)
El Salvadoran ex-President Mauricio Funes sentenced to 6 years for tax evasion
An El Salvador court has sentenced former President Mauricio Funes to six years in prison for tax evasion, the second time in barely more than a month that a court has sentenced the ex-leader in absentia.
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Meta unveiled an app to rival Twitter on Wednesday. It appears to target users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk.
Police stand near a covered body in the Angelo settlement in Boksburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Police said over a dozen people, including children, have died from a toxic gas leak in the informal settlement. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children, police say
South African police say at least 16 people, including three children, have died from a leak of a toxic nitrate gas that was being used by illegal miners to process gold.

Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east.