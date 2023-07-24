Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NASCAR at Pocono Raceway
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week 2023
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
World News

Moscow, Crimea hit by drones as Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s south

A view of the damaged building is seen after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
1 of 13 | 

A view of the damaged building is seen after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators examine an area next to a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
2 of 13 | 

Investigators examine an area next to a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of the damaged building is seen after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
3 of 13 | 

A view of the damaged building is seen after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of the damaged building, right, is shown after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
4 of 13 | 

A view of the damaged building, right, is shown after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of the damaged building is shown after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
5 of 13 | 

A view of the damaged building is shown after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators examine a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
6 of 13 | 

Investigators examine a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of a damaged building is shown after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
7 of 13 | 

A view of a damaged building is shown after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers examine an area around a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
8 of 13 | 

Police officers examine an area around a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators examine a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
9 of 13 | 

Investigators examine a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers sweep up broken glass at a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
10 of 13 | 

Workers sweep up broken glass at a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators examine an area next to a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
11 of 13 | 

Investigators examine an area next to a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks past a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
12 of 13 | 

A man walks past a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators examine an area next to a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
13 of 13 | 

Investigators examine an area next to a damaged building after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By FELIPE DANA
 
Share

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow early Monday that saw one of the drones fall near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters, while the Russian military launched new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties when the drones struck two non-residential buildings. The Defense Ministry claimed that the military jammed both attacking drones, forcing them to crash.

Russian media reported that one of the drones fell on the Komsomolsky highway near Moscow’s center, close to the main Defense Ministry building. Another drone hit an office building in southern Moscow, gutting its upper floors.

Other news
FILE - Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali, in Bamako, Mali, on Sept. 22, 2020. On July 27-28, 2023 Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting delegations from almost all of Africa's 54 countries at the second Russia-Africa Summit. (AP Photo, File)
Russia wants allies, so it is hosting an Africa summit. Food security and Wagner are key questions
A crucial grain deal has been terminated. The Wagner military group’s future is in question. It’s a notable time for Russia to host a summit for African countries that rely heavily on Moscow for agricultural products and security.
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many wounded
Ukrainian officials say Russia again struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, keeping up a barrage that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
In this photo taken from video released by the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation on Saturday, July 22, 2023, Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen work near a house where special forces killed a gunman who refused to surrender and fired at them in an elite cottage village in the Istra region, about 45 kilometers, less than 30 miles, west of Moscow, Russia. Russia's National Guard says security forces killed a heavily-armed gunman who broke into a private house in Moscow's suburbs and fired at them, reportedly threatening to march on the Kremlin. (National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation via AP)
Russian special forces kill a gunman who broke into a private house near Moscow
Russia’s National Guard says security forces killed a heavily-armed gunman who broke into a private house in Moscow’s suburbs and fired at them.
Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone strike has caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow canceled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv’s grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.

Ukrainian authorities didn’t immediately claim responsibility for the strike, which was the second drone attack on the Russian capital this month.

In the previous attack on July 4, the Russian military said four of the five drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and the fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down. The raid prompted authorities to temporarily restrict flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and divert flights to two other Moscow airports.

Russian authorities said that another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea and forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway crossing the Black Sea peninsula that was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said the authorities also ordered evacuation of several villages within a 5-kilometer (3-mile) radius of the depot that was hit.

Aksyonov said the military shot down or jammed 11 attacking drones.

On Saturday, a similar drone attack on Crimea hit another ammunition depot, sending huge plumes of black smoke skyward and also forcing the evacuation of residents,

Russian forces, meanwhile, struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday, injuring four workers and destroying a grain hangar and storage for other cargo, the Ukrainian military said. It said that Ukrainian forces downed three of the attacking drones.

The strike was the latest in a barrage of attacks that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine in the past week. The Kremlin has described the strikes as retribution for last week’s Ukrainian strike on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum via video link over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the bridge a legitimate target for Ukraine, noting that Russia has used it to ferry military supplies and it must be “neutralized.”

Since Moscow canceled a landmark grain deal a week ago amid Kyiv’s grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories, Russia has launched repeated attacks on Odesa, a key hub for exporting grain.

On Sunday, at least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in an attack on Odesa that severely damaged 25 landmarks across the city, including the Transfiguration Cathedral.

UNESCO strongly condemned the attack on the cathedral and other heritage sites and said it will send a mission in coming days to assess damage. Odesa’s historic center was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site earlier this year, and the agency said the Russian attacks contradict Moscow’s pledge to take precautions to spare World Heritage sites in Ukraine.

The Russian military denied that it targeted the Transfiguration Cathedral, claiming without offering evidence that it was likely struck by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine