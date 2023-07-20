People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Powerball has a winner
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
World News

At least 2 dead as Russia strikes Odesa and other southern Ukraine cities for a third night

In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
1 of 16 | 

In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Pavlo Petrov/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
2 of 16 | 

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Pavlo Petrov/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a firefighter works to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Pavlo Petrov/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
3 of 16 | 

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a firefighter works to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Pavlo Petrov/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
4 of 16 | 

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency workers carry an injured woman after a Russian attack on residential area in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
5 of 16 | 

In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency workers carry an injured woman after a Russian attack on residential area in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
6 of 16 | 

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
7 of 16 | 

In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
8 of 16 | 

In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
9 of 16 | 

In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency service personnel work at a scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
10 of 16 | 

In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency service personnel work at a scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
11 of 16 | 

In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people react after a Russian attack at a residential area in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Pavlo Petrov/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
12 of 16 | 

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people react after a Russian attack at a residential area in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Pavlo Petrov/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a man is helped by an emergency psychologist after a Russian attack at a residential area in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Pavlo Petrov/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
13 of 16 | 

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a man is helped by an emergency psychologist after a Russian attack at a residential area in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Pavlo Petrov/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, members of emergency services work at a building destroyed by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine via AP)
14 of 16 | 

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, members of emergency services work at a building destroyed by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency service personnel work at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Pavlo Petrov/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
15 of 16 | 

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency service personnel work at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Pavlo Petrov/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
16 of 16 | 

In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SAMYA KULLAB
 
Share

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night in a wave of strikes that has destroyed some of the country’s critical grain export infrastructure.

At least two people, in Odesa, were killed in the attacks, which come days after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain to countries facing the threat of hunger.

The attacks intensified after Moscow vowed “retribution” earlier this week for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula. Russian officials blamed that strike on Ukraine.

Related stories
This image from video released Wednesday, July 19, 2023, appears to show Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin for the first time since he led a short-lived rebellion in June. The grainy video of him speaking to troops at a field camp purportedly in Belarus, was posted on a messaging app channel linked to Prigozhin's Wagner private military company. (AP Photo)
Video appears to show Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin for first time since short-lived mutiny
U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power speaks during a news conference at the Port of Odesa, as she is joined by Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, right, in Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea
FILE - Storks walk in front of harvesters in a wheat field in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. Russia said Monday July 17, 2023 it has halted an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all of the 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones and two Kalibr missiles that targeted Odesa.

But he added that air defense systems were unable to shoot down some incoming missiles, in particular the X-22 and Onyx types. He didn’t say how many missiles got through.

The two people who died in Odesa were a 21-year-old security guard and another person who was found dead under rubble during a search and rescue operation, according to Kiper.

In Mykolaiv, another southern city close to the Black Sea, at least 19 people were injured overnight, the region’s Governor Vitalii Kim said in a statement on Telegram.

Russian strikes partially destroyed a three-story building and caused a fire that affected an area of 450 square meters (4,800 square feet) and burned for hours. Two people were hospitalized, including a child, according to the regional governor.

The previous night, an intense Russian bombardment using drones and missiles damaged critical port infrastructure in Odesa, including grain and oil terminals. The attack destroyed at least 60,000 tons of grain.

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief condemned Russia’s targeting of grain storage facilities.

“More than 60,000 tons of grain has been burned,” Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Thursday, commenting on Moscow’s recent tactics. “So not only they withdraw from the grain agreement … but they are burning the grain.”

German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock, said at the same meeting that the EU is involved in international efforts to get Ukrainian grain on to the world market.

“The fact that the Russian president has canceled the grain agreement and is now bombing the port of Odessa is not only another attack on Ukraine, but an attack on the people, on the poorest people in the world,” she said. “Hundreds of thousands of people, not to say millions, urgently need grain from Ukraine.”

Furthermore, the White House warned Wednesday that Russia is preparing possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea. The warning could alarm shippers and further drive up grain prices.

Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports, White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in a statement.

“We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks,” the statement said.

In the Russian-annexed territory of Crimea, meanwhile, “an enemy drone” — an apparent reference to Ukraine — attacked a settlement in the peninsula’s northwest, the region’s Moscow-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov reported Thursday. He said that the attack damaged several administrative buildings and killed a teenage girl.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Defense Ministry on Thursday said the country’s military continues to train with fighters from the Wagner private military contractor, on a training ground near the border with Poland.

The exercises will continue for a week, the ministry said on Telegram, and promised to share more details later.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who brokered a deal that ended last month’s rebellion launched by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said that his country’s military could benefit from the mercenaries’ combat experience.

___

Raf Casert in Brussels contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine