Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Neymar fined
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
World News

Ukrainians honor award-winning writer killed in Russian missile attack on restaurant

A mourner kneels while paying his final respects for Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina during a memorial service for Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer was killed in June by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
1 of 7 | 

A mourner kneels while paying his final respects for Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina during a memorial service for Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer was killed in June by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People attend a memorial service for Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer was killed in June by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
2 of 7 | 

People attend a memorial service for Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer was killed in June by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this screen grab from video provided by Ukrainian TV Network Kontakt, award-winning Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina looks toward the camera during an interview with Uliana Hlynchak, on "Art Talk," posted in April 2021. Amelina was among those killed by a deadly Russian missile attack on June 27, 2023, on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine, PEN America said. (Uliana Hlynchak/Kontakt via AP)
3 of 7 | 

In this screen grab from video provided by Ukrainian TV Network Kontakt, award-winning Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina looks toward the camera during an interview with Uliana Hlynchak, on “Art Talk,” posted in April 2021. Amelina was among those killed by a deadly Russian missile attack on June 27, 2023, on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine, PEN America said. (Uliana Hlynchak/Kontakt via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mourner pays her final respects for Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina during a memorial service for Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer died from her injuries after the June 27 Russian missile strike on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
4 of 7 | 

A mourner pays her final respects for Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina during a memorial service for Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer died from her injuries after the June 27 Russian missile strike on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Demonstrators hold a Ukrainian flag as they march outside of the White House in support of Ukraine during a rally in Washington, Feb. 25, 2023. One of the architects of the covert U.S. strategy against the Soviets in Afghanistan has published a new memoir. In “By All Means Available,” Michael Vickers calls on President Joe Biden’s administration to increase its support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
5 of 7 | 

FILE - Demonstrators hold a Ukrainian flag as they march outside of the White House in support of Ukraine during a rally in Washington, Feb. 25, 2023. One of the architects of the covert U.S. strategy against the Soviets in Afghanistan has published a new memoir. In “By All Means Available,” Michael Vickers calls on President Joe Biden’s administration to increase its support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sofia Cheliak carries a photo of Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina as she and pallbearers walk toward a hearse after a memorial service for Amelina at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer died from her injuries after the June 27 Russian missile strike on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
6 of 7 | 

Sofia Cheliak carries a photo of Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina as she and pallbearers walk toward a hearse after a memorial service for Amelina at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer died from her injuries after the June 27 Russian missile strike on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two women place their hands on Victoria Amelina's coffin draped in an Ukrainian flag during a memorial service for Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer died from her injuries after the June 27 Russian missile strike on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
7 of 7 | 

Two women place their hands on Victoria Amelina’s coffin draped in an Ukrainian flag during a memorial service for Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer died from her injuries after the June 27 Russian missile strike on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By HANNA ARHIROVA
 
Share

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of people with flowers, many unable to hold back tears, bid farewell Tuesday to an award-winning Ukrainian writer who was among those killed by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant in eastern Ukraine.

The memorial service for Victoria Amelina, 37, was held in the crowded main hall of Saint-Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv, where ceremonies are usually held for soldiers who were killed on the battlefield.

Amelina died in a hospital from injuries sustained in the June 27 strike on a popular restaurant frequently visited by journalists and aid workers in the city of Kramatorsk. Twelve other people also lost their lives in the attack.

Other news
A local woman places flowers at the memorial display at RIA Pizzeria restaurant which was attacked by a Russian rocket in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
Award-winning Ukrainian writer dies of injuries suffered in Russian missile attack on restaurant
The PEN America rights group says award-winning Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina has died from her injuries suffered after a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant last week.
FILE - Sections of a USA Today newspaper are displayed Aug. 5, 2019, in Norwood, Mass. Journalists across the U.S. will walk off their jobs next week at publications owned by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the U.S. The mostly one-day strike, which will start Monday, June 5, 2023, aims to protest the company’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
USA Today resumes its bestseller list for books after monthslong hiatus
USA Today’s weekly list of bestselling books returned Wednesday, ending a monthslong hiatus. Gannett had not run the list since longtime compiler Mary Cadden was among hundreds laid off.
This cover image released by Little, Brown, and Company shows "The Imposters" by Tom Rachman. (Little, Brown, and Company via AP)
Book Review: Tom Rachman’s new novel ‘The Imposters,’ a global journey of disparate stories
Author Tom Rachman uses his new novel “The Imposters” to launch us on a global journey, using a fictional book by an aging Dutch author to tell a series of stories, each about a different kind of writer in a different place.
This cover image released by Scribner shows "White House By the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port" by Kate Storey. (Scribner via AP)
Book Review: ‘White House by the Sea’ tells storied Kennedy tale through family’s compound
Kate Storey tells the history of the Kennedys by using the family’s famed compound as the backdrop in “White House By the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port.”

“Usually, we gather here to say goodbye to the most deserving,” said Archimandrite Lavrentii, the Orthodox priest leading the service. “Considering the times we live in, leading a worthy and dignified life for each of us is the best tribute we can offer in memory of those who have passed away into eternity.”

Around 100 people, including representatives from the Ukrainian literary community, relatives, and residents of Kyiv gathered at the church to honor Amelina, a prominent writer who had turned her attention from literature to documenting Russian war crimes after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Mourners approached the closed casket, gently touching the yellow and blue Ukrainian flag covering it. Many couldn’t hold back tears. To the left of the casket, people laid flowers, some of which were adorned with ribbons in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. At the end of the farewell, a mountain of flowers stood next to a portrait of Amelina, a red-haired woman with a pale face and a penetrating gaze pictured against a dark background.

A funeral will be held Wednesday in Amelina’s hometown of Lviv.

Dmytro Kovalchuk, 31, was having dinner with Amelina at the restaurant when a Russian Iskander missile struck the building. He worked as a producer for a team of writers — Amelina and a group of Colombian authors.

He said Amelina was the first one to be evacuated to the hospital. She sustained an injury when the roof collapsed, and a piece of iron reinforcement struck her head.

“Victoria remained in her seat as she was,” recalled Dmytro. It seemed like she was fine, but she didn’t respond when called by her name.

“It was an honor to work with her,” said Kovalchuk, adding that Amelina was a very polite and kind person.

After the service, the coffin and the flowers were loaded into a long black vehicle that departed for Lviv amid the strong and haunting sound of the trembita, a Ukrainian alpine horn made of wood.

Victoria Amelina is one of over 60 artists killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, said Tetiana Teren, the head of PEN Ukraine.

“She had doubts about whether literature and culture could have an impact and support the country during such a horrific genocidal war. And she began to search for her own role, what she could contribute,” said Teren, holding a Ukrainian flag, about Amelina’s decision to document war crimes.

“Victoria strongly believed that we not only have to win this war, but we must bring to justice and hold accountable all those who committed crimes, who continue to kill Ukrainians and undermine our culture”.

Amelina was born Jan. 1, 1986, in Lviv. In 2014 she published her first novel, “The November Syndrome, or Homo Compatiens,” which was shortlisted for the Ukrainian Valeriy Shevchuk Prize.

She went on to write two award-winning children’s books and another novel. In 2017, her novel, “Dom’s Dream Kingdom,” received national and international accolades — including the UNESCO City of Literature Prize and the European Union Prize for Literature.

Her fiction and essays have been translated into many languages, including English, Polish, Italian, German, Croatian, Dutch, Czech, and Hungarian.

In 2021, she founded the New York Literature Festival, which takes place in a small town called New York in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Since the start of the invasion, Amelina had devoted herself to documenting Russian war crimes in eastern Ukraine, PEN America said. In Kapytolivka, near Izium, she discovered the diary of Volodymyr Vakulenko, a Ukrainian writer killed by the Russians.

She also began writing her first work of English nonfiction shortly before her death. In “War and Justice Diary: Looking at Women Looking at War,” Amelina recounts stories of Ukrainian women collecting evidence of Russian war crimes. It is expected to be published soon, according to PEN Ukraine.