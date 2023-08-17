Maui fires latest
Aldi goes shopping
Biden’s approval rating
Cape Verde boat disaster
Britney Spears divorce
World News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Thursday imposed a 3-million-ruble ($32,000) fine on Google for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine.

The move by a magistrate’s court follows similar actions in early August against Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation that hosts Wikipedia.

According to Russian news reports, the court found that the YouTube video service, which is owned by Google, was guilty of not deleting videos with incorrect information about the conflict — which Russia characterizes as a “special military operation”.

Google was also found guilty of not removing videos that suggested ways of gaining entry to facilities which are not open to minors, news agencies said, without specifying what kind of facilities were involved.

Other news
President of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe gestures during a press conference ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday Aug. 17, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Russia doping questions persist because of the war in Ukraine
FILE - Golos' Deputy Director Grigory Melkonyants speaks to the media after a court session in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, June 14, 2013. The Russian authorities have opened a criminal probe against a leader of a prominent independent election monitoring group, his lawyer said Thursday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo, File)
Russia opens a criminal investigation into a leader of a prominent election watchdog
Ivan Soroka, a 27-year-old former Ukrainian soldier blinded in the war, sits for a photo in his room at a rehabilitation center designed for soldiers who lost their vision on the battlefield, near Rivne, Ukraine, Friday, July 21, 2023. Over the course of several weeks, the veterans, accompanied by their families, reside at the rehabilitation center. Most receive their first canes here, take their first walks around urban and natural environments without assistance, and learn to operate programs on phones and computers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukrainian soldiers who were blinded in combat face the new battle of navigating the world again

In Russia, a magistrate’s court typically handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases.

Google declined to comment. However, there’s little that Moscow can do to collect the fine.

The U.S. tech giant’s Russia business was effectively shut down last year after the conflict began. The company has said that it filed for bankruptcy in Russia after its bank account was seized by the authorities, leaving it unable to pay staff and suppliers.

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.

Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.