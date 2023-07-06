Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles as he presides over a function marking his 88th birthday at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
World News

Wagner chief Prigozhin is in Russia, president of Belarus says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko listens, during his meeting with foreign correspondents, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
FILE In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. A week after the mutiny raised the most daunting challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule in over two decades, key details about the uprising remain shrouded in mystery. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrives to attend a meeting with foreign correspondents, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrives to attend a meeting with foreign correspondents, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during his meeting with foreign correspondents, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with foreign correspondents, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By ANNA FRANTS
 
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg and his Wagner troops have remained at the camps where they had stayed before an abortive mutiny, the president of Belarus said Thursday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal for Prigozhin to end his rebellion on June 24 in exchange for amnesty and security guarantees for himself and his soldiers and permission to move to Belarus.

However, few details of the agreement have emerged, and the whereabouts and futures of the Wagner company’s chief and his private army have remained unclear.

Related coverage
FILE - In this grab taken from video and released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, June 23, 2023. The armed rebellion by a powerful mercenary group against the Russian military was over in less than 24 hours, but the disarray within the enemy’s ranks was an unexpected morale-boosting gift for Ukraine – at a time when its armed forces needed it the most. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Wagner chief walks free after armed revolt. Other Russians defying the Kremlin aren’t so lucky
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File)
The mercenary chief who urged an uprising against Russia’s generals has long ties to Putin
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Many observers argue that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin wouldn't have been able to take over military facilities in southern Russia so easily and mount his rapid march on Moscow without collusion with some members of the military brass. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Russian media watchdog blacklists outlets linked to Wagner mercenary chief

After saying last week that Prigozhin was in Belarus, Lukashenko told international reporters Thursday that the mercenary leader was in St. Petersburg and Wagner’s troops still were at their camps.

He did not specify the location of the camps, but Prigozhin’s mercenaries fought alongside Russian forces in eastern Ukraine before their revolt.

During their short revolt, they quickly swept over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured military headquarters there before marching on the Russian capital. Prigozhin described it as a “march of justice” to oust the Russian defense minister and the General Staff chief.

Prigozhin claimed his troops had come within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow when he ordered them to stop the advance under the deal brokered by Lukashenko.

Other news
People walk in Independent Square during sunset in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Son of jailed Belarusian presidential hopeful handed 8-year sentence
The son of a jailed Belarusian presidential hopeful has been convicted and sentenced on charges that he and other activists rejected as trumped up.
FILE - Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, candidate for the presidential elections greets people waving old Belarus flags during a meeting to show her support in Brest, 326 km (203,7 miles) southwest of Minsk, Belarus on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she received an anonymous note alleging that her imprisoned husband, also an opposition figure, died behind bars. Siarhei Tsikhanouski was arrested in 2020 after announcing plans to run against Belarus' authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, in presidential elections that year. Tsikhanouskaya ran in his stead after the arrest. (AP Photo, File)
Belarus opposition leader says anonymous message alleges that her husband died in prison
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she received an anonymous message alleging that her imprisoned husband, also an opposition figure, died behind bars.
Part of a scoreboard showing players names and their flags with Russian and Belarus flags omitted, on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. Players from Russia and Belarus are back after being banned by the All England Club a year ago over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Russians and Belarusians back at Wimbledon as war in Ukraine continues
Players from Russia and Belarus are back competing at Wimbledon a year after they were barred by the All England Club because of the invasion of Ukraine.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka says she won’t discuss the Ukraine war while at Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka says she wants to talk only about tennis during Wimbledon and not the war in Ukraine that became a contentious topic for the Belarusian during the last Grand Slam event.

The abortive rebellion represented the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power and exposed the Kremlin’s weakness, eroding Putin’s authority.

The Wagner fighters faced little resistance, smashing occasional roadblocks and downing at least six helicopters and a command post aircraft, killing at least 10 airmen.

Lukashenko’s statement followed Russian media reports saying Prigozhin was spotted in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. His presence was seen as part of agreements that allowed him to finalize his affairs there.

Russian media outlets claimed Prigozhin retrieved cash that was confiscated during raids of his offices and a small arsenal of weapons he kept at his home in St. Petersburg.

Russian online newspaper Fontanka posted videos and photos of Prigozhin’s opulent mansion and some personal items, including a collection of wigs of various colors. It also published a collection of selfies that showed him posing in various wigs and foreign uniforms, an apparent reflection of Wagner’s deployments to Syria and several African countries.

Asked if Prigozhin and his mercenaries were going to move to Belarus, Lukashenko answered evasively that it would depend on the decisions of taken by the Wagner chief and the Russian government.

The president said he doesn’t think Wagner’s presence in Belarus could lead to the destabilization of his country.