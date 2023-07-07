FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump takes on DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug approved
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
World News

Belarus shows off a military camp to host Russia’s Wagner mercenaries after a failed mutiny

A view of the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus' defense minister, said that Russia's Wagner military contractor could use the army camp near Tsel if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive mutiny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
1 of 7 | 

Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky speaks to journalists in the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus' defense minister, said that Russia's Wagner military contractor could use the army camp near Tsel if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive mutiny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
An indoor view of a tent in the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus' defense minister, said that Russia's Wagner military contractor could use the army camp near Tsel if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive mutiny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Journalists examine the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus' defense minister, said that Russia's Wagner military contractor could use the army camp near Tsel if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive mutiny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Journalists examine the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus' defense minister, said that Russia's Wagner military contractor could use the army camp near Tsel if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive mutiny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A view of the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus' defense minister, said that Russia's Wagner military contractor could use the army camp near Tsel if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive mutiny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A view of the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus' defense minister, said that Russia's Wagner military contractors could use the army camp near Tsel if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive mutiny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By ANNA FRANTS
 
NEAR TSEL, Belarus (AP) — The Belarusian military on Friday showed off a field camp it has offered to Russia’s Wagner military contractor if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended its mutiny.

Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus’ defense minister, told international reporters that Wagner troops could use the former Belarusian army camp near Tsel, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk.

Journalists were shown rows of empty tents that Kosinsky said could accommodate up to 5,000 troops at the camp in the Asipovichy district that was used by the Belarusian army before it was handed over to the territorial defense forces.

Other news
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
AP PHOTOS: Record-breaking heat scorches communities around the world
Daily global temperatures reached an unofficial record high multiple times this week, according to at least one metric, and caused communities around the planet to take drastic measures to help people beat the heat.
This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)
Iraq opens an investigation into the kidnapping of a missing Israeli-Russian academic
An Iraqi government spokesman says Baghdad has opened an investigation into the case of a dual Israeli-Russian academic who has been missing in Iraq since last March.
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany, Austria issue warning to elderly and infirm as heatwave rolls in
The German government has warned the elderly, people with health conditions, pregnant women and parents with young children to seek out cool places amid forecasts for temperatures as high as 37 Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) over the weekend.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Senior officials from Sweden and Turkey arrived at NATO headquarters Thursday to examine Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's objections to the Nordic country joining the military alliance and to see what more, if anything, could be done to break the deadlock. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
NATO leaders set to offer Ukraine major support package but membership is off the table for now
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts will agree next week to help modernize Ukraine’s armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations, and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day.

Kosinsky said Wagner representatives haven’t yet inspected the camp to see whether it meets their needs. “When the Wagner Group makes a final decision on whether to deploy to Belarus or not, they will see where and how to deploy,” he told reporters.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia and his troops so far have remained at their home camps, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Much about the the agreement, which was brokered by Lukashenko, remains murky, and it was not clear if the Wagner chief’s presence in Russia would violate the deal, which allowed Prigozhin and his mercenaries to move to Belarus in exchange for ending the rebellion and a promise of amnesty.

Lukashenko’s claim could not be independently verified, but Russian media have reported Prigozhin was recently seen at his offices in Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday again shrugged off questions about Prigozhin’s whereabouts and refused to comment on whether his presence in Russia would violate the deal.

The Belarusian president dismissed suggestions that the mercenaries could attack Ukraine from Belarusian territory, which Russian troops used as a staging ground ahead of their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

During their revolt that lasted less than 24 hours, Prigozhin’s mercenaries quickly swept through the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there without firing a shot before driving to within about 200 kilometers (125 miles) of the Russian capital. Prigozhin described it as a “march of justice” to oust his longtime foes — Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the military’s general staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, whose handling of the war in Ukraine he criticized.

The Wagner fighters faced little resistance and downed at least six military helicopters and a command post aircraft, killing at least 10 airmen. When the deal was struck, the Wagner chief ordered his troops to return to their camps.

The abortive rebellion represented the biggest threat to Putin in his more than two decades in power, exposing his weakness and eroding the Kremlin’s authority.