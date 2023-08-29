Hurricane Idalia nears Florida
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
U.S. Open
Joe the Plumber dies
Trump trial date
World News

The Kremlin says Putin is not planning to attend Wagner chief Prigozhin’s burial

A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin is set at an informal street memorial for Wagner Group's military group members killed in a plane crash on Wednesday, near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Prigozhin was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow killing all 10 people on board. On Sunday, Russia's Investigative Committee said forensic and genetic testing identified all 10 bodies recovered from the crash, and the identities "conform with the manifest." (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin is set at an informal street memorial for Wagner Group’s military group members killed in a plane crash on Wednesday, near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Prigozhin was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow killing all 10 people on board. On Sunday, Russia’s Investigative Committee said forensic and genetic testing identified all 10 bodies recovered from the crash, and the identities “conform with the manifest.” (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

 
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to attend the funeral of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin following his death in a plane crash, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn’t say where or when the chief of the Wagner Group military company would be buried, although some Russian media suggested it could take place as early as Tuesday in Prigozhin’s home city of St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg’s Fontanka news outlet and some other media said Prigozhin, 62, will likely be put to rest at the Serafimovskoye cemetery, which has previously been used for high-profile military burials. On Tuesday, heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Putin’s parents are also buried. Increased police presence was also reported at some other city cemeteries.

Prigozhin’s top lieutenants, who died in Wednesday’s crash alongside him, were also expected to be buried in St. Petersburg.

Other news
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi shake hands during a family photo opportunity during the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin woos African leaders at a summit in Russia with promises of expanding trade and other ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises no-cost Russian grain shipments to 6 African countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shake hands during their meeting on the eve of the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
African leaders arrive in Russia for summit as Kremlin seeks allies amid fighting in Ukraine

The country’s top criminal investigation agency, the Investigative Committee, officially confirmed Prigozhin’s death on Sunday.

The committee didn’t say what might have caused Prigozhin’s business jet to plummet from the sky minutes after taking off from Moscow en route to St. Petersburg. Just before the crash, Prigozhin had returned from a trip to Africa, where he sought to expand Wagner Group’s activities.

A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane to go down, and Western officials have pointed to a long list of Putin’s foes who have been assassinated. The Kremlin rejected Western allegations that the Russian president was behind the crash as an “absolute lie.”

The crash came exactly two months after Prigozhin launched a rebellion against the Russian military leadership, leading his mercenaries to take over the military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then launching a march on Moscow. They downed several military aircraft, killing more than a dozen pilots.

Putin denounced the revolt as “treason” and vowed to punish its perpetrators but hours later struck a deal that saw Prigozhin ending the mutiny in exchange for amnesty and permission for him and his troops to move to Belarus.

Prigozhin’s second-in-command, Dmitry Utkin, as well as Wagner logistics chief Valery Chekalov, were also killed in the crash. Utkin, a retired military intelligence officer, baptized the group with his nom de guerre and led the group’s military operations.

The fate of Wagner, which until recently played a prominent role in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and was involved in a number of African and Middle Eastern countries, is uncertain.

Putin said Wagner fighters could sign a contract with the Russian military, move to Belarus or retire from service. Several thousand have deployed to Belarus, where they are in a camp southeast of the capital, Minsk.