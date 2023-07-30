Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania breaks world record in women’s 50-meter breaststroke

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Ruta Meilutye of Lithuania set the world record on Sunday in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke at the world championships in southwestern Japan.

Meilutye equaled the world mark on Saturday in the semifinals and broke it on Sunday in the finals. Her time was 26.19 seconds, topping the old mark of 29.30.

She held that jointly with Benedetta Pilato of Italy. Lilly King of the United States was second in 29.94 and Pilato was third in 30.04.

