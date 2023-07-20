10 children in Rwanda drowned after their boat sank in a river, an official says
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Ten students in Rwanda drowned after their boat sank in a river, a provincial governor says.
Alice Kayitesi, the governor of Southern province, told The Associated Press the students drowned on Monday while the boat was trying to cross the Nyabarongo River. The students had just returned from school for the summer holidays.
The bodies of the children, ages 11 to 15, were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday. Three students and one man survived.
Other news
A British court has ruled that a government plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful.
A lawyer for one of the last remaining suspects accused of orchestrating brutal killings during the Rwandan genocide nearly 30 years ago says his client will apply for political asylum in South Africa.
United Nations judges have declared that an 88-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect unfit to continue to stand trial because he has dementia.
One of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda’s genocide, a man suspected of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 people, has been arrested in South Africa after 22 years on the run.
A man who hired the boat has been detained for questioning.
Kayitesi said authorities were investigating reports that the students were being taken across the river to offload building materials.