United States' Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot from the 4th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
British Open 2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
World News

10 children in Rwanda drowned after their boat sank in a river, an official says

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA
 
Share

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Ten students in Rwanda drowned after their boat sank in a river, a provincial governor says.

Alice Kayitesi, the governor of Southern province, told The Associated Press the students drowned on Monday while the boat was trying to cross the Nyabarongo River. The students had just returned from school for the summer holidays.

The bodies of the children, ages 11 to 15, were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday. Three students and one man survived.

Other news
FILE - Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman pauses, during a press conference in the capital Kigali, Rwanda Saturday, March 18, 2023. A British court on Thursday, June 29, 2023 has ruled that a government plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful. Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants could be sent. (AP Photo, File)
UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful
A British court has ruled that a government plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful.
FILE — Fulgence Kayishema sits in the Magistrate's Court in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, May 26, 2023. Kayishema, a former police officer, is one of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda's genocide and is suspected of orchestrating the killing of some 2,000 people nearly three decades ago. Kayishema will apply for political asylum in South Africa, his lawyer said Tuesday, June 20,2021. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File)
Rwanda genocide suspect to claim asylum in South Africa, lawyer says, complicating extradition
A lawyer for one of the last remaining suspects accused of orchestrating brutal killings during the Rwandan genocide nearly 30 years ago says his client will apply for political asylum in South Africa.
FILE - Felicien Kabuga's defense lawyer Emmanuel Altit, left, speaks with prosecutor Rupert Elderkin in court at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Thursday, Sept. 29 2022. United Nations judges have on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 declared Kabuga, an elderly Rwandan genocide suspect, unfit to continue to stand trial because he has dementia and will establish a procedure to continue to hear evidence without the possibility of convicting him. (Koen van Weel/Pool Photo via AP, file)
UN judges declare 88-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect unfit to stand trial because of dementia
United Nations judges have declared that an 88-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect unfit to continue to stand trial because he has dementia.
This undated photo provided by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals shows Rwanda genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema. Kayishema, one of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda's genocide who is suspected of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 people, has been arrested in South Africa after 22 years on the run, a special tribunal set up by the United Nations said Thursday, May 25, 2023. (International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals via AP)
One of Rwanda’s most wanted genocide suspects arrested in South Africa after 22 years on run
One of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda’s genocide, a man suspected of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 people, has been arrested in South Africa after 22 years on the run.

A man who hired the boat has been detained for questioning.

Kayitesi said authorities were investigating reports that the students were being taken across the river to offload building materials.