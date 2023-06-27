Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Entertainment

Ryan Seacrest will host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak retires next year

Pat Sajak attends a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2019, left, and Ryan Seacrest attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront in New York on May 14, 2019. Seacrest will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak’s retirement next year. Seacrest and Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The category? “Proper Name.” The answer? Ryan Seacrest, who will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak’s retirement next year.

Seacrest and Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multiyear deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42. Sajak recently announced the upcoming 41st season would be his last on the show.

It’s the latest hosting gig for Seacrest, the popular “American Idol” host who also now rings in the new year for many on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Other news
FILE - This combo image shows David Corenswet, left, on Aug. 16, 2022, at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, and Rachel Brosnahan right, on June 12, 2023, at the 16th annual Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner at Balthazar in New York. James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in Corenswet and Brosnahan. The co-chair of DC Studios who is also writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025, tweeted about the casting Tuesday, June 27, which a representative from Warner Bros. also confirmed. (Chris Pizzello, left, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, right, File)
David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025.
FILE - This image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from "Andor." (Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+ via AP)
Diego Luna talks filming ‘Andor’ final season and the prospects for Latino actors in the Emmys race
Diego Luna has mixed emotions about the looming end of his Star Wars series “Andor.” The Mexican actor is a possible candidate for an Emmy nomination in the category of lead actor in a drama series for role as a thief-turned-spy in the Disney+ series.
This combination of photos show Fox News commentators Laura Ingraham, from left, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. “Jesse Watters Primetime" will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham's show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity's popular show remaining at 9 p.m. Greg Gutfeld's late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham's time slot. (AP Photo)
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot
Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson. Fox News Channel also says Watters will remain a co-host on “The Five,” a popular evening roundtable discussion show on the network.
This combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from July 2 to July 8 shows Margot Robbie, from left, Tom Stoppard, Geraldo Rivera, Edie Falco, Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan and Kevin Bacon. (AP Photo)
Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 2-8
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of July 2-8 include actor Milo Ventimiglia of “This Is Us,” comedian Jim Gaffigan and drummer Ringo Starr.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Seacrest in his statement also praised Vanna White, another mainstay of “Wheel of Fortune,” and signaled she would remain on the show after Sajak’s retirement. Both White and Sajak have been on the show since the early 1980s.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” Seacrest’s statement said. He also said he was looking to learn as much as possible from Sajak during the transition period.

The show tapes in Southern California, where Seacrest also hosts a popular nationally syndicated morning drivetime radio show. In February, Seacrest announced he would leave the New York-based televised morning show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” after six years. Kelly Ripa now hosts that show with her husband Mark Consuelos.

Sajak, 76, has presided over the game show, in which contestants guess letters to try to fill out words and phrases in pursuit of money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s host when it debuted in 1975. The show started out as a daytime game show but became a syndicated nightly telecast in 1983, making Sajak and White the main faces of “Wheel of Fortune” for viewers for four decades.