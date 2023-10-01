Jrue Holiday
AP Top 25
Jaguars beat Falcons
Government shutdown
Powerball jackpot
Sports

Final day of the Ryder Cup at a glance

Europe's Team Captain Luke Donald, listens to a question form the media during a press conference after Europe won the Ryder Cup defeating the United States at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Europe’s Team Captain Luke Donald, listens to a question form the media during a press conference after Europe won the Ryder Cup defeating the United States at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

 
Share

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — A brief look at the Ryder Cup on Sunday:

THE WINNER: Europe 16 1/2, United States 11 1/2.

THE MODERN SERIES: Europe is 12-9-1 against the Americans.

THE OVERALL SERIES: The United States still has a 27-15-2 record in the Ryder Cup, which featured only Britain & Ireland players from 1927 until 1979.

Other news
United States' Scottie Scheffler, second right, and Europe's Jon Rahm second left, walk off the 1st tee during their singles match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Ryder Cup capsules of the 12 singles matches at Marco Simone
Member of the United States Ryder Cup team line up at the presentation ceremony after Europe won the Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Wedding bells for Cantlay and alarm bells for the Americans after another Ryder Cup loss in Europe
Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his singles match against United States' Sam Burns 3&1 on the 17th green at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Rory McIlroy takes inspiration from Roman emperor to lead Europe to Ryder Cup success as top scorer

THE STREAK: The Americans have not won on European soil since 1993.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Rory McIlroy went 4-1 and was Europe’s top scorer for the first time.

AMERICAN STAR: Max Homa led the United States at 3-1-1 in his Ryder Cup debut.

WINNING SHOT: Tommy Fleetwood drove the par-4 16th green to 25 feet that led to a concession and gave Europe the half-point it needed to reach 14 1/2 points and win the cup.

KEY STATISTIC: The six automatic qualifiers for the American team combined to go 9-11-4. The six captain’s picks combined to go 4-12-4.

NOTEWORTHY: Jordan Spieth has not won a singles match in his five Ryder Cup appearances.

QUOTEWORTHY: ““Not many people gave us a chance, I don’t think, especially two years ago. Well, we proved them wrong.” — European captain Luke Donald said.

NEXT TIME: Bethpage Black in New York in 2025.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf