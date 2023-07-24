A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Borussia Dortmund signs Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich

FILE - Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, March 19, 2023. Borussia Dortmund signed Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich on Monday July 24, 2023, boosting its options following Jude Bellingham’s departure for Real Madrid. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich on Monday, boosting its options following Jude Bellingham’s departure for Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old Sabitzer signed a contract through June 2027 and will travel on Tuesday to the United States to join his new teammates on Dortmund’s summer tour.

”He fits the profile that we were looking for exactly — a central midfielder who will strengthen us both defensively and offensively as a box-to-box player,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “Marcel is physically strong and also carries an immense goal threat. We’re convinced that he will also become an important pillar of our team thanks to his personality and will help us to be even more effective, especially in hard-fought matches.”

Dortmund was reportedly paying Bayern 15-20 million euros ($17-22 million) for the midfielder.

Sabitzer starred for Leipzig before following coach Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern in 2021. But he failed to find his place in Bayern’s star-filled midfield and was ultimately loaned to Manchester United for the second half of last season.

Sabitzer managed only two goals in 53 competitive appearances for Bayern — 54 including the German Super Cup — and the same again in 14 English Premier League and Europa League appearances for United.

Sabitzer is Dortmund’s second reinforcement in midfield after the signing of Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg to compensate for Bellingham’s departure. The club replaced left back Raphaël Guerreiro, who joined Bayern, with Ramy Bensebaini from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

