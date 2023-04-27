April 27, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|15
|7
|.682
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|Reno (Arizona)
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|8
|14
|.364
|8
___
|Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City 5, Sacramento 4
Round Rock 4, Albuquerque 3
El Paso 17, Salt Lake 13
Sugar Land 12, Reno 6
Tacoma 8, Las Vegas 8, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Reno 13, Sugar Land 4
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, ppd.
Round Rock 8, Albuquerque 2
El Paso 6, Salt Lake 4
Las Vegas 18, Tacoma 17
|Thursday's Games
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.