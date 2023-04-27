AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

April 27, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)166.727
Round Rock (Texas)157.6821
Tacoma (Seattle)139.5913
Reno (Arizona)1111.5005
Albuquerque (Colorado)1112.478
Sacramento (San Francisco)1012.4556
Las Vegas (Oakland)1013.435
El Paso (San Diego)914.391
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)914.391
Sugar Land (Houston)814.3648

___

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City 5, Sacramento 4

Round Rock 4, Albuquerque 3

El Paso 17, Salt Lake 13

Sugar Land 12, Reno 6

Tacoma 8, Las Vegas 8, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Reno 13, Sugar Land 4

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, ppd.

Round Rock 8, Albuquerque 2

El Paso 6, Salt Lake 4

Las Vegas 18, Tacoma 17

Thursday's Games

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.