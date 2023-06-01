Sacramento solo car crash kills 2 children and adult, injures 7 other children and another adult

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two children and an adult died and seven other children and another adult were hospitalized after an overnight single-vehicle crash on a Sacramento street, authorities said Thursday.

All of the surviving victims have injuries ranging from serious to critical, the Sacramento Police Department said in a social media post.

The department said a total of nine children involved in the crash ranged in age from 3 to 8 and the two who died were 3 and 5. There was no information about the ages of the adults.

The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Northgate area about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) north of the state Capitol. One adult died at the scene, and the other victims were taken to hospitals, police spokesperson Zach Eaton told reporters.

Preliminary information indicated that the car, a small sedan, struck a tree, Eaton said.

Eaton had no immediate information on the identities of the victims or their relationships.

“We’re hoping for good news coming from our area hospitals,” Eaton said.

___

This story corrects the age of one deceased child to 5 instead of 7 per a change in information by Sacramento police.