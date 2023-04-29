AP NEWS
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

April 29, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)186.750
Round Rock (Texas)168.6672
Reno (Arizona)1311.5425
Tacoma (Seattle)1311.5425
Albuquerque (Colorado)1213.480
Las Vegas (Oakland)1213.480
El Paso (San Diego)1114.440
Sacramento (San Francisco)1014.4178
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)916.360
Sugar Land (Houston)816.33310

___

Friday's Games

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, ppd.

Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 5, 11 innings

El Paso 6, Salt Lake 5

Reno 6, Sugar Land 3

Las Vegas 11, Tacoma 6

Saturday's Games

Sugar Land at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 2, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

