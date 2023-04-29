April 29, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|16
|8
|.667
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|13
|11
|.542
|5
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|13
|11
|.542
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|11
|14
|.440
|7½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|16
|.360
|9½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|8
|16
|.333
|10
___
|Friday's Games
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, ppd.
Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 5, 11 innings
El Paso 6, Salt Lake 5
Reno 6, Sugar Land 3
Las Vegas 11, Tacoma 6
|Saturday's Games
Sugar Land at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 2, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
<