Kings give GM Monte McNair a multi-year extension

January 25, 2023 GMT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with general manager Monte McNair.

McNair has overhauled the Kings since taking over before the 2020-21 season and has the team in position to end an NBA-record 16-year playoff drought. Owner Vivek Ranadivé said the team also extended the contract for assistant general manager Wes Wilcox.

“Monte is an integral part of this organization, and I am thrilled to announce his extension,” Ranadivé said. “Since joining the Kings, Monte and Wes have proven to be thoughtful and strategic decision makers who have shown their ability to execute a long-term vision for the team. The work continues, and I have confidence in this front office to keep driving our efforts forward.”

The Kings (27-19) currently lead the Pacific Division and are in third place in the Western Conference. Sacramento hasn’t had a winning record or playoff berth since the 2005-06 season in coach Rick Adelman’s last year.

McNair has made several key moves since taking over, including giving an extension to De’Aaron Fox, trading for two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter, drafting players like Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray, and hiring Mike Brown as coach before this season.

    • Sacramento is off to its best start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings rank first in the NBA in scoring at 120.3 points per game and third in field goal percentage at 49.5%.

