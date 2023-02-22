Lillard, Trail Blazers set for matchup against the Kings

Portland Trail Blazers (28-30, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (32-25, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -5.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers face the Sacramento Kings. Lillard is fourth in the league scoring 31.4 points per game.

The Kings are 20-13 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks fifth in the NBA with 26.8 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings averaging 6.9.

The Trail Blazers are 20-16 in conference games. Portland ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up just 115.0 points while holding opponents to 48.4% shooting.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Kings 115-108 in their last matchup on Oct. 20. Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 24.8 points and 6.2 assists for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Lillard is scoring 31.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.6 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 119.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: day to day (ankle), KZ Okpala: day to day (knee).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Anfernee Simons: day to day (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Jerami Grant: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .