Trail Blazers take on the Kings on 4-game slide

Sacramento Kings (46-30, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (32-44, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland heads into the matchup with Sacramento after losing four in a row.

The Trail Blazers have gone 22-24 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 16-26 record against teams over .500.

The Kings have gone 30-16 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Kings defeated the Trail Blazers 120-80 in their last matchup on March 30. Malik Monk led the Kings with 19 points, and Shaedon Sharpe led the Trail Blazers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Sharpe is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison Barnes is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 105.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Jerami Grant: out (quad), Keon Johnson: out (finger), Damian Lillard: out for season (calf), Trendon Watford: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: out (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (foot).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .