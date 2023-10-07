Tight end Glascoe runs for two TDs, passes for another to lead LIU to first win of season

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Owen Glascoe ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help Long Island beat Sacred Heart 23-13 on Saturday for the Sharks’ first win this season.

Glascoe, a tight end, lined up in the backfield and took direct snaps on both of his touchdown runs of 6 and 2 yards. He threw 6 yards to Leak Bryant for another score. His second TD run came midway through the third quarter and gave the Sharks (1-4, 1-1 Northeast Conference) a 20-10 lead. Michael Coney added a 45-yard field goal for a 13-point lead.

Glascoe completed his only pass, rushed seven times for 25 yards and had four receptions for 16 yards. Pat Bowen had 74 yards on 13 carries to lead the LIU offense that threw for only 36 yards but had 177 on the ground.

Cade Pribula passed 13 yards to LJ Haskett for the Pioneers’ lone touchdown and Sam Renzi kicked a pair of field goals. Sacred Heart (1-5, 1-3) outgained the Sharks 275-213

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnew