Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 53, Hazel Park 21
Alanson 67, Wolverine 30
Bark River-Harris 70, Crystal Falls Forest Park 24
Bay City John Glenn 57, Bridgeport 33
Beaver Island 52, Ojibwe Charter 43
Birmingham Seaholm 55, Center Line 31
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 59, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 30
Burton Bentley 41, Flint Southwestern 30
Byron Center 68, Lowell 40
Caro 42, Bad Axe 39
Chelsea 65, Dexter 27
Coldwater 40, Jackson Lumen Christi 21
Colon 50, Hillsdale Academy 23
Durand 67, Chesaning 56
East Grand Rapids 54, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 27
Ewen - Trout Creek 64, Baraga 62, OT
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56, Saginaw 47
Flint Powers 54, Lapeer 29
Forest Hills Eastern 54, Wayland Union 53
Frankenmuth 54, Alma 32
Freeland 55, Saginaw Swan Valley 50
Fulton-Middleton 36, Breckenridge 33
Garber 59, Birch Run 46
Gobles 46, Galesburg-Augusta 36
Grand Blanc 61, Mount Pleasant 30
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 57, Greenville 53
Grand Rapids South Christian 63, Cedar Springs 26
Grand Rapids West Catholic 64, Holland Christian 32
Grand Traverse Academy 35, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 25
Grandville 51, Rockford 44
Grandville Calvin Christian 67, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 58
Grosse Ile 60, Monroe 48
Hamilton 47, Coopersville 37
Harbor Springs 51, Gaylord St. Mary 35
Hemlock 58, St. Louis 20
Hopkins 40, Belding 34
Hudsonville 49, East Kentwood 40
Hudsonville Unity Christian 62, Fruitport 30
Ithaca 60, Saginaw Nouvel 22
Jackson Northwest 65, Battle Creek Pennfield 38
Kalamazoo Christian 41, Schoolcraft 39
Kalamazoo Hackett 27, Constantine 23
Kingsley 53, Benzie Central 41
Lake Fenton 33, Goodrich 30
Lawton 52, Parchment 17
Livingston Christian 60, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 15
Mackinac Island 45, Hannahville Indian 21
Manchester 48, Union City 30
Maple City Glen Lake 88, Onekama 19
Marcellus 47, Bangor 30
Martin 40, Delton Kellogg 29
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 44, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 27
Midland Bullock Creek 55, Carrollton 33
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 66, Ashley 6
Muskegon 48, Muskegon Mona Shores 45
New Lothrop 43, Montrose 22
North Branch 38, Croswell-Lexington 25
North Farmington 47, Harper Woods 29
Norway 70, Rapid River 13
Onaway 41, Cheboygan 32
Ovid-Elsie 60, Otisville Lakeville 28
Oxford 47, Royal Oak 43
Parma Western 64, Battle Creek Harper Creek 25
Paw Paw 45, Otsego 35
Petoskey 58, Traverse City Central 47
Plainwell 68, Niles 32
Ravenna 50, North Muskegon 28
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 61, St. Mary’s Prep 41
Royal Oak Shrine 49, Redford Union 12
Saginaw Heritage 53, Bay City Central 42
Sandusky 48, Memphis 6
Shepherd 53, Pinconning 18
South Lyon 35, Milford 25
South Lyon East 50, Waterford Mott 25
Spring Lake 45, Allendale 37
St. Catherine 66, Riverview 62
St. Charles 52, Coleman 30
St. Johns 30, Fowlerville 18
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 55, Eau Claire 19
Standish-Sterling Central 42, Millington 33
Three Rivers 51, Sturgis 30
Traverse City West 35, Cadillac 29
Vicksburg 53, Eddies 38
Waldron 54, Tekonsha 36
Walled Lake Northern 28, Walled Lake Central 19
Watersmeet 52, Wakefield-Marenisco 25
White Lake Lakeland 43, Walled Lake Western 34
Wyoming 51, Zeeland East 32
Zeeland West 60, Grand Rapids Union 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mount Morris vs. Byron, ccd.
Taylor Prep vs. Detroit University Science, ccd.
Westwood vs. Gwinn, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/