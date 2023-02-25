AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 53, Hazel Park 21

Alanson 67, Wolverine 30

Bark River-Harris 70, Crystal Falls Forest Park 24

Bay City John Glenn 57, Bridgeport 33

Beaver Island 52, Ojibwe Charter 43

Birmingham Seaholm 55, Center Line 31

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 59, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 30

Burton Bentley 41, Flint Southwestern 30

Byron Center 68, Lowell 40

Caro 42, Bad Axe 39

Chelsea 65, Dexter 27

Coldwater 40, Jackson Lumen Christi 21

Colon 50, Hillsdale Academy 23

Durand 67, Chesaning 56

East Grand Rapids 54, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 27

Ewen - Trout Creek 64, Baraga 62, OT

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56, Saginaw 47

Flint Powers 54, Lapeer 29

Forest Hills Eastern 54, Wayland Union 53

Frankenmuth 54, Alma 32

Freeland 55, Saginaw Swan Valley 50

Fulton-Middleton 36, Breckenridge 33

Garber 59, Birch Run 46

Gobles 46, Galesburg-Augusta 36

Grand Blanc 61, Mount Pleasant 30

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 57, Greenville 53

Grand Rapids South Christian 63, Cedar Springs 26

Grand Rapids West Catholic 64, Holland Christian 32

Grand Traverse Academy 35, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 25

Grandville 51, Rockford 44

Grandville Calvin Christian 67, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 58

Grosse Ile 60, Monroe 48

    • Hamilton 47, Coopersville 37

    Harbor Springs 51, Gaylord St. Mary 35

    Hemlock 58, St. Louis 20

    Hopkins 40, Belding 34

    Hudsonville 49, East Kentwood 40

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 62, Fruitport 30

    Ithaca 60, Saginaw Nouvel 22

    Jackson Northwest 65, Battle Creek Pennfield 38

    Kalamazoo Christian 41, Schoolcraft 39

    Kalamazoo Hackett 27, Constantine 23

    Kingsley 53, Benzie Central 41

    Lake Fenton 33, Goodrich 30

    Lawton 52, Parchment 17

    Livingston Christian 60, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 15

    Mackinac Island 45, Hannahville Indian 21

    Manchester 48, Union City 30

    Maple City Glen Lake 88, Onekama 19

    Marcellus 47, Bangor 30

    Martin 40, Delton Kellogg 29

    Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 44, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 27

    Midland Bullock Creek 55, Carrollton 33

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 66, Ashley 6

    Muskegon 48, Muskegon Mona Shores 45

    New Lothrop 43, Montrose 22

    North Branch 38, Croswell-Lexington 25

    North Farmington 47, Harper Woods 29

    Norway 70, Rapid River 13

    Onaway 41, Cheboygan 32

    Ovid-Elsie 60, Otisville Lakeville 28

    Oxford 47, Royal Oak 43

    Parma Western 64, Battle Creek Harper Creek 25

    Paw Paw 45, Otsego 35

    Petoskey 58, Traverse City Central 47

    Plainwell 68, Niles 32

    Ravenna 50, North Muskegon 28

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 61, St. Mary’s Prep 41

    Royal Oak Shrine 49, Redford Union 12

    Saginaw Heritage 53, Bay City Central 42

    Sandusky 48, Memphis 6

    Shepherd 53, Pinconning 18

    South Lyon 35, Milford 25

    South Lyon East 50, Waterford Mott 25

    Spring Lake 45, Allendale 37

    St. Catherine 66, Riverview 62

    St. Charles 52, Coleman 30

    St. Johns 30, Fowlerville 18

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 55, Eau Claire 19

    Standish-Sterling Central 42, Millington 33

    Three Rivers 51, Sturgis 30

    Traverse City West 35, Cadillac 29

    Vicksburg 53, Eddies 38

    Waldron 54, Tekonsha 36

    Walled Lake Northern 28, Walled Lake Central 19

    Watersmeet 52, Wakefield-Marenisco 25

    White Lake Lakeland 43, Walled Lake Western 34

    Wyoming 51, Zeeland East 32

    Zeeland West 60, Grand Rapids Union 55

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Mount Morris vs. Byron, ccd.

    Taylor Prep vs. Detroit University Science, ccd.

    Westwood vs. Gwinn, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.