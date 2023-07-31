FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Saints coach Dennis Allen: Kamara plans to meet with Goodell about 2022 fight

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) goes through drills in practice during the Back Together Weekend fan appreciation initiative at the NFL team's football training camp in Metairie, La., Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By BRETT MARTEL
 
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen expressed hope on Monday that Alvin Kamara’s plan to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would help resolve any disciplinary action the star running back might face in connection with his arrest in a February 2022 fight during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

“Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story,” Allen said after the Saints’ sixth practice of training camp at team headquarters.

“I think part of it is: ‘Let’s get some resolution with where we’re at and move forward.’ I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season.”

Allen said the Saints have yet to receive an indication of if, or when, the NFL could decide on whether to discipline Kamara, who has been among New Orleans’ leaders in yards from scrimmage since 2017, when he was selected as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The NFL on Monday declined comment on Kamara’s planned meeting with Goodell or any potential timeline for issuing discipline.

Kamara played throughout the 2022 season while the NFL waited for a resolution to his court case, which also involved cornerback Chris Lammons.

The two players were accused, along with two other defendants, of beating Darnell Greene Jr., of Houston, unconscious following an altercation that spilled out of an elevator and into a hallway.

Kamara and Lammons pleaded no contest on July 11 to misdemeanors and agreed to each pay just more than $100,000 toward Greene’s medical costs. The deal allowed the players to avoid trial and possible prison time after initially being charged with felonies. The plea agreements came in conjunction with a settlement of a civil case Greene filed. Financial terms of that deal remain undisclosed.

Under the NFL’s player conduct policy, the league office may issue suspensions for conduct that is “illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible puts innocent victims at risk, damages the reputation of others in the game, and undercuts public respect and support for the NFL.”

A conviction is not required for the NFL to suspend a player. The league reserves the right to take an independent view of available evidence, which in Kamara’s case, includes security video of the fight.

In 15 games last season, Kamara gained 1,387 yards from scrimmage — 897 rushing and 490 receiving. He scored two TDs rushing and caught two scoring passes.

For his career, Kamara has 8,888 yards from scrimmage (5,135 rushing, 3,753 receiving) and has scored 71 TDs (49 rushing, 22 receiving).

Kamara has not done any interviews since training camp began last week, but has participated fully in practices and produced several highlights during 11-on-11 drills.

“Alvin is going to be a huge part of what we do here,” Allen said. “We’ll take things in stride and how they happen. We’ll deal with anything we have to deal with. We’ll deal with it when the time is right.”

The Saints have several new running backs this season in addition to Kamara, including former Detroit Lion Jamaal Williams, who was acquired as a free agent, and Kendre Miller, a third-round draft choice out of TCU.

