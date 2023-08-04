FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Sports

Saints all-time sack leader Jordan agrees to 2-year extension

By BRETT MARTEL
 
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan has agreed to a two-year contract extension that could keep him with the club that drafted him for 15 seasons.

Jordan, whose new deal was announced Friday, was entering the final season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led the Saints with 8 1/2 sacks, giving him a career total of 115 1/2, eclipsing Pro Football Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson’s 115 with the club. In 12 seasons, Jordan also has 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and two interceptions, one for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jordan has been extraordinarily durable, missing just two of 194 career regular-season games. He has not missed any of the Saints’ 11 postseason games during his career.

