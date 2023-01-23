Police shoot, kill person suspected in Oregon armed robbery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police officers shot and killed someone while responding to calls of an alleged armed robbery Monday in a Walmart parking lot in Salem, Oregon, police said.

Police responding to the alleged robbery calls at about 9 a.m. began chasing a person who fled on foot, the Statesman Journal reported .

The person was then shot and died in an auto parts store parking lot, police said. Police said “gunfire was exchanged” but did not elaborate.

No officers were injured. The name of the man who died hasn’t been released, and the Salem Police Department said it would not yet publicly release the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

Oregon State Police is investigating.