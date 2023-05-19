AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

May 19, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3111.738
Reno (Arizona)2616.6195
Round Rock (Texas)2120.512
Las Vegas (Oakland)2022.47611
Sacramento (San Francisco)2022.47611
El Paso (San Diego)1923.45212
Tacoma (Seattle)1923.45212
Albuquerque (Colorado)1824.42913
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1824.42913
Sugar Land (Houston)1724.41513½

___

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 22, Salt Lake 10

El Paso 10, Round Rock 4

Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 1

Tacoma 3, Albuquerque 2

Reno 9, Sacramento 4

Thursday's Games

Salt Lake 13, Las Vegas 0

El Paso 4, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4

Albuquerque 5, Tacoma 2

Reno 11, Sacramento 3

Friday's Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.