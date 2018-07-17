Signups underway for Greensburg Salvation Army’s Back to School Bash

The Salvation Army’s “Back 2 School Bash” is returning to Greensburg for its sixth year August 18, providing loads of freebies to schoolchildren who need them.

The Salvation Army teams up with many local organizations to give out free haircuts, dental cleanings, shoes, book bags and school supplies.

There will also be a bounce house and food for attendees.

Last year’s bash had about 400 participants, the most in the event’s history.

Parents or guardians must sign up to bring their kids to the event. The Salvation Army is holding signups from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at its Greensburg headquarters, 131 E. Otterman Street, on the following dates:July 17July 19August 6August 8

In order to sign up, parents or guardians must prove they have children, and that they live in one of the following zip codes: 15619, 15633, 15601, 15636 or 15662.

The bash will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 18 at the Greensburg Salvation Army headquarters and across the street in Saint Clair Park.