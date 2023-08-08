FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Samoa includes 3 former All Blacks in its squad for the Rugby World Cup in France

 
APIA, Samoa (AP) — Samoa has named England-based Chris Vui and Ireland-based Michael Ala’alatoa as co-captains and included three former All Blacks in its Rugby World Cup squad for the tournament beginning in France next month.

Bristol loose forward Vui and Leinster prop Ala’alatoa were included in a 32-man squad for the tournament, with one player to be named.

Samoa opens the tournament against Chile in a Pool D match on Sept. 16. It then plays Argentina, Japan and England to complete its preliminary matches.

Coach Seilala Mapuusa named three former New Zealand internationals -- flyhalf Lima Sopoaga, flanker Steven Luatua and prop Charlie Faumuina -- while flyhalf Christian Leali’ifano represented Australia at the 2019 World Cup.

Samoa/Western Samoa did not play in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 but has played in all eight tournaments since. Its best performances were quarterfinals in 1991 and 1995.

In the last World Cup in 2019 in Japan, the Pacific islanders won just one of three group games and did not qualify for the knockout rounds.

Samoa squad (one to be named):

Backs: Neria Foma’i, Alai D’Angelo Leuila, Nigel Ah Wong, Ben Lam, Ed Fidow, Tumua Manu, Danny Toala, Ulupano Junior Seuteni, Duncan Paia’aua, Lima Sopoaga, Christian Leali’ifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Ereatara Enari, Melani Matavao.

Forwards: Fritz Lee, So’otala Fa’aso’o, Jordan Taufua, Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Steven Luatua, Taleni Seu, Chris Vui (co-captain), Sam Slade, Theo McFarland, Brian Alainu’uese, Charlie Faumuina, Paul Alo-Emile, Michael Ala’alatoa (co-captain), Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby