Empoli scores late equalizer against Sampdoria in Serie A

Sampdoria's Alessandro Zanoli, right, and Empoli's Marko Pjaca, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and FC Empoli in Genoa, Italy, Monday, May 15, 2023. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — Empoli scored late to draw at Sampdoria 1-1 in Serie A on Monday and virtually seal another season in the top-flight.

Substitute Roberto Piccoli found the target three minutes into stoppage time.

Alessandro Zanoli put Sampdoria ahead in the 34th after being set up Fabio Quagliarella.

Empoli moved nine points above the drop zone with three matches to play.

Sampdoria, which was already assured of being relegated, remained in last place.

