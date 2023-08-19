Lolita the orca dies
Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
U.S. News

Connecticut man convicted of killing roommate with samurai-like sword after rent quarrel

 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was convicted Friday of killing his roommate with a samurai-style sword after a rent dispute, prosecutors said.

A jury found Jerry David Thompson, 45, guilty of murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Victor King.

Thompson owed rent on his room in King’s downtown Hartford home, and King was trying to evict him, the Hartford state’s attorney’s office said in a news release, citing trial evidence.

King called police twice on the morning of July 25, 2020 — first telling a tip line that Thompson was menacing him with a sword, and then calling 911 to report that his roommate was threatening him, according to prosecutors.

Other news
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
FILE - Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and surrounded by friends, family and fellow lawmakers, in Hartford, Conn., Thursday July 6, 2023, gives a harrowing account of her attack last month as she left a Muslim prayer service. Prosecutors added felony charges including sexual assault Monday, July 17, against Andrey Desmond, who is accused of attacking Connecticut's first Muslim state representative after a prayer service, but did not file hate crime allegations demanded by the lawmaker's supporters. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh, File)
Officials file more charges, but not hate crimes, against man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker
CORRECTS SPELLING OF FIRST NAME TO MARYAM, NOT MAYRAM - Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and surrounded by friends, family and fellow lawmakers, in Hartford, Conn., Thursday July 6, 2023, gives a harrowing account of her attack last month as she left a Muslim prayer service. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)
Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says Hartford police downplayed assault

Surveillance video showed Thompson walking toward the home later that morning with a long object in his hand, then walking back to his car in different clothes about 20 minutes later, prosecutors said.

Some of King’s friends called the police the next day, alarmed that they couldn’t reach him. Police found the 64-year-old had been stabbed to death and left under blankets on his kitchen floor.

Thompson represented himself at trial and filed papers maintaining that the state had no jurisdiction over him, according to The Register Citizen of Torrington. He claimed when arrested to be a “sovereign citizen,” a term used by some who assert that the U.S. government is illegitimate and that its laws don’t bind them.

A message was sent Friday night to an attorney who was appointed to advise Thompson during the trial.

Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11.