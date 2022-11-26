Spurs take on the Lakers on 7-game slide

Los Angeles Lakers (6-11, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-14, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Spurs -3.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup with Los Angeles as losers of seven straight games.

The Spurs are 2-12 in conference games. San Antonio is ninth in the NBA with 51.8 points in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.3.

The Lakers are 4-10 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 105-94 in the last matchup on Nov. 26. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points, and Tre Jones led the Spurs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is shooting 46.6% and averaging 20.4 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Lonnie Walker IV is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 16.9 points. Davis is shooting 57.0% and averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 105.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Josh Richardson: day to day (ankle), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .