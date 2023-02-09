San Antonio plays Detroit on 12-game road slide

San Antonio Spurs (14-41, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will attempt to stop its 12-game road losing streak when the Spurs visit Detroit.

The Pistons are 7-21 on their home court. Detroit is 5-24 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spurs are 5-20 in road games. San Antonio allows 122.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Pistons 121-109 in their last matchup on Jan. 7. Tre Jones led the Spurs with 25 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdanovic is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 21.3 points. Saddiq Bey is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keldon Johnson is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 21.7 points. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 11.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 109.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 111.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Jeremy Sochan: out (back), Tre Jones: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .