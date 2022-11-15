Simons and the Trail Blazers host conference foe San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (6-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9-4, first in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Trail Blazers -7.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers host Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs in Western Conference action.

The Trail Blazers are 7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Portland ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.3 fast break points per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 4.3.

The Spurs have gone 2-6 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simons is shooting 42.1% and averaging 22.3 points for the Trail Blazers. Lillard is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Johnson is averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 108.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 112.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: day to day (non-covid illness), Keon Johnson: day to day (hip), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (abductor), Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).

Spurs: Zach Collins: out (leg), Malaki Branham: out (ankle), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Tre Jones: out (illness), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .