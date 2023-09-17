Ken Paxton impeachment
Storm Lee
Jann Wenner comments
Rosh Hashana
Hispanic Heritage Month
Sports

Barbora Krejcikova wins San Diego Open, beating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

By JOHN FREEMAN
 
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 on Saturday in the San Diego Open for her second victory of the year and seventh on the WTA Tour.

Played in cool, cloudy conditions, the match was punctuated by short rallies and inconsistent shot-making by both players until the final set.

Down 4-5 and serving at deuce, Kenin double-faulted, then hit a forehand wide to give fourth-seeded Krejcikova the victory.

In addition to the $120,150 winner’s check and glass trophy, the 5-foot-10 Krejcikova — 2020 Australian Open winner — was presented with a shiny new 5-foot-9 surfboard, emblematic of the event’s close proximity to the beach.

Other news
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates as she defeats China's Qinwen Zheng during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 30, 2022. Swiatek is one of the women to watch at the U.S. Open, which begins at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
US Open 2023: Swiatek, Sabalenka and Gauff are among the women to watch
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts during her match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. TChristinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek outlasts Karolina Muchova in a rain-delayed match in Montreal
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, hits a return against Kimberly Birrell, of Australia, during the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Wozniacki comes out of retirement, wins first-round match in straight sets at National Bank Open

“I don’t know how I’m going to bring all these trophies back home because I only have three bags,” said the veteran Krejcikova, 27, who describes her style of play as never giving up. “But I’m really happy I won.”

She also won in Dubai in February.

Kenin, 24, competed in her first final since she was was second in the 2020 French Open.

“Of course, I’m disappointed,” said the unseeded Kenin, who’s ranked No. 93. “But last year I lost in the first round and this year I got to the finals against Barbora, who’s a great player.”

Held for the second straight year, the San Diego Open is a WTA 500 event with a total purse of $780,637 and 500 ranking points.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis