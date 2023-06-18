AP NEWS
Padres and Rays meet to determine series winner

By The Associated PressJune 18, 2023 GMT

Tampa Bay Rays (51-23, first in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (34-36, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Yonny Chirinos (3-1, 2.35 ERA, .94 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -150, Rays +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Diego has an 18-20 record in home games and a 34-36 record overall. The Padres have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.79.

Tampa Bay has gone 20-16 in road games and 51-23 overall. The Rays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .336.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .285 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-43 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Yandy Diaz has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .304 for the Rays. Luke Raley is 13-for-36 with five doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

    Rays: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

    INJURIES: Padres: Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

    Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

