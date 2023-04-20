AP NEWS
    Diamondbacks play the Padres in first of 4-game series

    By The Associated PressApril 20, 2023 GMT

    San Diego Padres (9-11, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8, first in the NL West)

    Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (2-1, 6.06 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -140, Diamondbacks +118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks open a four-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

    Arizona has gone 5-2 in home games and 11-8 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

    San Diego has a 9-11 record overall and a 4-3 record in road games. The Padres are 6-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

    The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with four home runs while slugging .554. Ketel Marte is 13-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

    Xander Bogaerts has three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Padres. Nelson Cruz is 13-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

    • Padres: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

    INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jose Herrera: day-to-day (head), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

    Padres: Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

