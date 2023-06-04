AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs Sunday

By The Associated PressJune 4, 2023 GMT

Chicago Cubs (25-32, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (27-31, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.59 ERA, .99 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -111, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

San Diego is 27-31 overall and 13-16 in home games. The Padres have a 20-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 25-32 record overall and a 10-16 record on the road. The Cubs have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .328.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 10-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

MLB

  • Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums

  • Aaron Judge stars as New York Yankees beat Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3

  • Sandercock leads Florida State past Washington 3-1, into Women's College World Series semifinals

  • Will Brennan's rare homer against Sonny Gray gives Guardians a 4-2 win over Twins

    • Nico Hoerner has four home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .282 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 12-for-36 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

    Cubs: 4-6, .182 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

    INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

    Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.