San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs Sunday

Chicago Cubs (25-32, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (27-31, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.59 ERA, .99 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -111, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

San Diego is 27-31 overall and 13-16 in home games. The Padres have a 20-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 25-32 record overall and a 10-16 record on the road. The Cubs have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .328.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 10-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has four home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .282 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 12-for-36 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .182 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

