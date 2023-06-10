Rockies take home losing streak into matchup against the Padres

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Rockies take home losing streak into matchup against the Padres

By The Associated Press
 
Share

San Diego Padres (30-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-39, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-4, 5.35 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis (32) singles off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Luis Garcia, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Padres’ skid reaches 5 as Davis’ 3rd hit of game lifts Pirates to 5-4 win
Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.
Haze from Canadian wildfires hangs over downtown Pittsburgh and PNC Park as fans take their seats before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires
A game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres was delayed 45 minutes Thursday due to poor air conditions caused by lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 times in the 7th to beat the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski is met by third base coach Mike Rabelo while heading for home on a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
Rookie Gonzales homers and triples in his home debut as the Pirates beat the Padres 9-4
Former first-round pick Nick Gonzales homered and tripled in his first home game at PNC Park, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 9-4.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -134, Rockies +115; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to break their four-game home losing streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado is 15-18 in home games and 26-39 overall. The Rockies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

San Diego has a 30-33 record overall and a 15-15 record on the road. The Padres are 23-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 13-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 10 home runs, 56 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .269 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.