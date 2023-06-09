Soto leads Padres against the Rockies after 5-hit game

San Diego Padres (29-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-38, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (4-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-4, 6.99 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -189, Rockies +161; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies after Juan Soto had five hits against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Colorado is 15-17 in home games and 26-38 overall. The Rockies have a 20-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has gone 14-15 in road games and 29-33 overall. The Padres have a 13-25 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .258 for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 15-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 11 home runs while slugging .492. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-29 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .245 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Padres: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .