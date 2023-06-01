Marlins and Padres play with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (25-30, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (29-27, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (2-2, 5.64 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami has a 15-12 record in home games and a 29-27 record overall. The Marlins have gone 16-4 in games decided by one run.

San Diego has a 25-30 record overall and a 13-15 record in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 27 extra base hits (10 doubles and 17 home runs). Nick Fortes is 13-for-37 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has five doubles and nine home runs for the Padres. Rougned Odor is 10-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .308 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 5-5, .197 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .