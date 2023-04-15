Padres take home losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (10-4, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (7-8, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0); Padres: Seth Lugo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -131, Brewers +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to stop their three-game home skid with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego is 7-8 overall and 3-5 at home. The Padres are 5-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Milwaukee is 5-3 on the road and 10-4 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .441 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 7-3, .000 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

ADVERTISEMENT

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .