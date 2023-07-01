San Diego Padres place pitcher Drew Carlton on injured list, activate Tom Cosgrove

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

San Diego Padres place pitcher Drew Carlton on injured list, activate Tom Cosgrove

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Drew Carlton works against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Drew Carlton works against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Diego placed pitcher Drew Carlton (2-1) on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday, one day after he gave up Spencer Steer’s two-run, game-winning home run in the 11th inning of a 7-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds that extended the Padres’ losing streak to a season-high six games.

In a flurry of moves, the Padres optioned left-hander Ray Kerr (0-1) to Triple-A El Paso, recalled right-hander Pedro Avila from El Paso and reinstated left-hander Tom Cosgrove (1-0) from the 15-day injured lost. Cosgrove hasn’t pitched since June 15 because of a left hamstring strain.

Avila’s first appearance will mark his season debut.

Other news
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Soto, Machado and Tatis combine for 10 RBIs, Padres beat Reds 12-5 and stop 6-game skid
Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, Manny Machado followed three pitches later with the first of his two home runs and the San Diego Padres stopped a six-game losing streak with a 12-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer, middle, is doused by Will Benson, back, and Elly De La Cruz after hitting a game-winning, two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Steer’s two-run shot in 11th gives Reds wild 7-5 win over Padres
Spencer Steer hit a game-winning two-run home run in the 11th inning and the Cincinnati Reds overcame Alexis Díaz’s first blown save of the season in a wild 7-5 win over the stumbling San Diego Padres.
Haze from Canadian wildfires hangs over downtown Pittsburgh and PNC Park as fans take their seats before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires
A game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres was delayed 45 minutes Thursday due to poor air conditions caused by lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 times in the 7th to beat the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports