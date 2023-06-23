AP NEWS
Nationals visit the Padres to begin 3-game series

By The Associated PressJune 23, 2023 GMT

Washington Nationals (28-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (36-39, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-8, 4.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -277, Nationals +227; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals to open a three-game series.

San Diego has a 36-39 record overall and a 19-20 record in home games. The Padres are 5-13 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 15-19 record on the road and a 28-46 record overall. The Nationals have a 17-36 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 13 home runs, 67 walks and 37 RBI while hitting .268 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Lane Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 37 RBI for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 11-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

    Nationals: 2-8, .262 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

    INJURIES: Padres: Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

    Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

