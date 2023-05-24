San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (22-26, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (20-28, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -152, Nationals +131; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington has gone 10-16 at home and 20-28 overall. The Nationals have a 13-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has gone 10-11 on the road and 22-26 overall. The Padres are 12-20 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas is second on the Nationals with 15 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs). C.J. Abrams is 9-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads San Diego with nine home runs while slugging .497. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 9-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .293 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .