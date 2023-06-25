Padres and Nationals play to determine series winner

Washington Nationals (29-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (37-40, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -201, Nationals +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego has a 20-21 record in home games and a 37-40 record overall. The Padres have a 16-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has a 29-47 record overall and a 16-20 record in road games. The Nationals have a 23-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Padres hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 RBI for the Padres. Juan Soto is 12-for-30 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .255 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 15-for-40 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 3-7, .268 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .