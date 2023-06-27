A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Padres’ Yu Darvish scratched from start against Pirates due to illness

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The San Diego Padres scratched starter Yu Darvish from Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to an illness.

Manager Bob Melvin said Darvish remained in San Diego as the team embarked on a six-game road trip through Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Melvin said Darvish threw on Tuesday at home and was feeling better, but added Darvish will not pitch during the three-game set against the Pirates.

Reiss Knehr will start in Darvish’s place. Knehr has a 12.27 ERA in three relief appearances this season for the Padres. The right-hander is 1-2 with a 5.24 ERA in 20 games (six starts) since making his debut with San Diego in 2020.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports